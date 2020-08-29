Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.86. Timken posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $953,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,383,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

