F3Logic LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $6,897,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,497.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

