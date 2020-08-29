OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $964,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.