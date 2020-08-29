Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

