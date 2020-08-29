Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

