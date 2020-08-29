Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.89. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 9,840 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

