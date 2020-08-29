PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

