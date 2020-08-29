Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.58 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.49 EPS.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

