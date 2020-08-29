Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

OKTA stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $226.89.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

