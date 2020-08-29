Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $154,445.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,130 shares of company stock valued at $85,188,905. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.