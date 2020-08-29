Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Tidewater’s payout ratio is presently 1,725.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tidewater (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.