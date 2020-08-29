Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.09.

CRWD stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,038,412 shares of company stock worth $934,267,140. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

