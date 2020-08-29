Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

SII stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34. Tidewater has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater accounts for about 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Tidewater

