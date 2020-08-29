Comerica Bank Invests $344,000 in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

