Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

