Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

