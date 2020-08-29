Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.00.

TSE:CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.59. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

