Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

