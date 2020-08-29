Insider Selling: Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Sells $24,021.70 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $24,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $427,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $258,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $38,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $9,624,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

