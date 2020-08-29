Advisory Services Network LLC Has $320,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total transaction of $388,561.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,160 shares of company stock worth $18,498,937 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

