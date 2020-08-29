Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,277,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,882,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $53.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

