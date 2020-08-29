Advisory Services Network LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $19.95 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

