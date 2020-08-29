Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 640 Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $483.25 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $483.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.40 and a 200-day moving average of $333.58.

