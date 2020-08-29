Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Purchases $18,750.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,115.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
