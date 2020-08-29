Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Purchases $18,750.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,115.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

