Christopher Ferguson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Stock

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) CEO Christopher Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EDNT stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Edison Nation Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

