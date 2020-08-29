David Tokpay Kong Sells 2,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$19,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,306,060.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00.

On Monday, July 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$35,800.00.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVM. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

