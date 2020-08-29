Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Insider Acquires $23,343.00 in Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) insider Timothy J. Doyle purchased 3,100 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $23,343.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at $131,119.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $254.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.74. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 14.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 412.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

