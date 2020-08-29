Jay P. Cahalan Purchases 1,038 Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $23,562.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,326 shares in the company, valued at $189,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.36. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 105.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

