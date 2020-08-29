Hurley Doddy Purchases 1,500 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hurley Doddy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Hurley Doddy acquired 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,932,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 30.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

