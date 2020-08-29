Keybank National Association OH Has $235,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.