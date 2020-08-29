Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,250,700.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

