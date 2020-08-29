Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

