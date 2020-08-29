Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,700 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cutera were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

