Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,067 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $5,818,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

LVS opened at $52.16 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

