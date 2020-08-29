Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

