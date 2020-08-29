Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,907 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 587,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 480,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.86 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $563.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

