Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

