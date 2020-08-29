Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 255,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

