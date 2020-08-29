Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

NYSE EIX opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

