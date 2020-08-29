Quanta Services Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE PWR opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

