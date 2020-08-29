Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.37. Medalist Diversified REIT shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.