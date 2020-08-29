Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Bard Ventures shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $756,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

