ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.75. ProntoForms shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on ProntoForms from C$0.90 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 million and a P/E ratio of -46.25.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

