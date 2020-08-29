Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.35

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.35 and last traded at $138.34, with a volume of 1316108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

The firm has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

