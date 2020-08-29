Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,545.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.