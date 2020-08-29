Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.12 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $7,767,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

