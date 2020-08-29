1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

FLWS stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 333,087 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

