Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 96 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,207.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,318.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,813.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,346.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

