Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DexCom were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,045. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 141.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

