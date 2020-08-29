Keybank National Association OH Invests $316,000 in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $172,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,560 shares of company stock valued at $65,172,485. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $310.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55, a PEG ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.59.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

